Biden Says He Will Bar Trump From Intelligence Briefings Due To 'Erratic Behaviour' PA

President Biden has decided to break tradition by saying he would bar Donald Trump from receiving intelligence briefings.

The White House typically provides the briefings for former presidents partly as a courtesy and partly for occasions in which the sitting president has reached out for advice, but Biden has decided Trump cannot be trusted with the type of information he would receive.

Biden made his decision based on the ‘erratic behaviour’ Trump displayed during his time in Office, even before he urged his supporters to protest the election results on January 6, leading to the insurrection at the Capitol building.

You can watch the president discuss the matter below:

Intelligence briefings are currently offered on a regular basis to Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, as well as former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Biden discussed the decision to ban Trump from the briefings in the first network news interview he has given since his inauguration on January 20, which took place with CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, and is set to air ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7.

When asked whether Trump should receive the briefings, Biden responded: ‘I think not’.

Expanding on his answer, he explained:

Because of his erratic behaviour unrelated to the insurrection.

biden PA Images

Biden did not suggest what Trump could or might do with the information should he continue to receive the briefings, but he questioned what value there would be in maintaining the tradition, explaining: ‘I’d rather not speculate out loud. I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings.’

He continued: ‘What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?’

In a clip of the interview released yesterday, February 5, O’Donnell noted that Biden has previously described Trump as an ‘existential threat’, adding: ‘You’ve called him dangerous. You’ve called him reckless.’

The president assured that he stood by his beliefs, responding: ‘Yeah, I have. And I believe it.’

President Donald Trump PA Images

The question of whether Trump should be banned from the briefings has been around for some time, with Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California and the chairman of the House intelligence committee, suggesting last month that any access Trump has to classified information should be cut off.

The White House said earlier this week that it had been reviewing whether Trump should receive the briefings, The New York Times reports. The former president’s second impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday after he was charged with incitement of insurrection relating to the Capitol riots.

