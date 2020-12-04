Biden Says He'll Join Former Presidents In Getting COVID Vaccination On TV PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden says he’ll join former presidents in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on TV.

Across the US, there’s been more than 14.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 276,000 deaths. While a vaccine has been approved in the UK, the race still continues in other parts in the world as companies face getting approval from regulatory agencies.

However, with rampant misinformation and conspiracy theories online, there’s some reluctance to receive a vaccination. Biden is keen to show the American people that it’ll be safe.

In an interview with CNN, Biden said he’d be happy to receive the vaccine once it’s deemed safe by Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Biden has asked to stay in his role as well as being a chief medical adviser and member of the COVID-19 response team.

He said, ‘That’s the moment in which I will stand before the public. People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do.’

Biden PA Images

It comes after former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton agreed to publicly receive the vaccine to help assure the public that it’s safe. In a November Gallup poll, only 58% of Americans responded that they’d be willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden added, ‘I think that my three predecessors have set the model as to what should be done, saying, once it’s declared to be safe… then obviously we take it and it’s important to communicate to the American people.’

In an earlier interview, Obama said, ‘People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely. So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunise you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.’

Barack Obama PA Images

He added, ‘I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it. I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.’

In addition to Bush and Clinton, former POTUS Jimmy Carter’s foundation released a statement in support of the vaccine, reading, ‘[Carter] and his wife, Rosalynn, said today that they are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunised as soon as it becomes available in their communities.’