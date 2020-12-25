Biden Says He's 'Unlikely' To Issue Executive Order Cancelling Student Loan Debt PA Images

President-elect Joe Biden says he’s ‘unlikely’ to sign an executive order cancelling student loan debt.

As Biden prepares to ascend to the White House, one major topic of discussion among Democrats is the prospect of cancelling up to $50,000 in student loan debt for around 43 million borrowers in America.

Advert 10

While earlier declaring support for some sort of assistance in scrubbing debt, an order which would see $50,000 wiped isn’t being looked upon favourably by the incoming POTUS.

Biden PA Images

Earlier this week, during a meeting with a number of columnists, Biden addressed the idea of cancelling student loan debt with an executive order.

As told to The Washington Post, he said: ‘That’s different than my saying, and I’m going to get in trouble for saying this… for example, it’s arguable that the president may have the executive power to forgive up to $50,000 in student debt. Well, I think that’s pretty questionable. I’m unsure of that. I’d be unlikely to do that.’

Advert 10

Other prominent Democrats have supported student loan forgiveness, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As per Yahoo News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier said: ‘President Biden can undo this debt — can forgive $50,000 of [student] debt — the first day he becomes president. You don’t need Congress. All you need is the flick of a pen.’

Student Debt PA Images

Biden said: ‘It’s a balancing act, but I’m optimistic that we can get a lot of the things that I’d like to do done. I’ve spent most of my career arguing against the imperial presidency… we got three equal branches of government. I’m confident that there are a number of areas that are of such consequence that they go beyond the partisan boundaries.’

However, the president-elect did add: ‘Obviously, we’re going to find out if I’m dead wrong about this.’

Advert 10