unilad
Advert

Biden Says He’s ‘Unlikely’ To Issue Executive Order Cancelling Student Loan Debt

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Dec 2020 10:07
Biden Says He's 'Unlikely' To Issue Executive Order Cancelling Student Loan DebtBiden Says He's 'Unlikely' To Issue Executive Order Cancelling Student Loan DebtPA Images

President-elect Joe Biden says he’s ‘unlikely’ to sign an executive order cancelling student loan debt.

As Biden prepares to ascend to the White House, one major topic of discussion among Democrats is the prospect of cancelling up to $50,000 in student loan debt for around 43 million borrowers in America.

Advert

While earlier declaring support for some sort of assistance in scrubbing debt, an order which would see $50,000 wiped isn’t being looked upon favourably by the incoming POTUS.

BidenBidenPA Images

Earlier this week, during a meeting with a number of columnists, Biden addressed the idea of cancelling student loan debt with an executive order.

As told to The Washington Post, he said: ‘That’s different than my saying, and I’m going to get in trouble for saying this… for example, it’s arguable that the president may have the executive power to forgive up to $50,000 in student debt. Well, I think that’s pretty questionable. I’m unsure of that. I’d be unlikely to do that.’

Advert

Other prominent Democrats have supported student loan forgiveness, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As per Yahoo News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier said: ‘President Biden can undo this debt — can forgive $50,000 of [student] debt — the first day he becomes president. You don’t need Congress. All you need is the flick of a pen.’

Student Debt Student Debt PA Images

Biden said: ‘It’s a balancing act, but I’m optimistic that we can get a lot of the things that I’d like to do done. I’ve spent most of my career arguing against the imperial presidency… we got three equal branches of government. I’m confident that there are a number of areas that are of such consequence that they go beyond the partisan boundaries.’

However, the president-elect did add: ‘Obviously, we’re going to find out if I’m dead wrong about this.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lil Pump Slams Eminem On Instagram As ‘Lame As Hell’
Music

Lil Pump Slams Eminem On Instagram As ‘Lame As Hell’

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent
News

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street
Animals

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street

NASA Scientists Demonstrate Long-Distance ‘Quantum Teleportation’ For First Time Ever
Technology

NASA Scientists Demonstrate Long-Distance ‘Quantum Teleportation’ For First Time Ever

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, debt, Joe Biden, US

Credits

The Washington Post and 1 other

  1. The Washington Post

    Trump is trashing the government on his way out. Biden is confident he can fix it.

  2. Yahoo News

    'I’m going to get in trouble for saying this': President-elect Biden disputes Democratic debt cancellation plan

 