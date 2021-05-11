Biden Says People Who Are Able To Work Must Do So Or Lose Unemployment Benefits

PA Images

President Joe Biden has stated that people who are able to work must do so or else face losing their unemployment benefits.

In a statement made May 10, President Biden promised that his administration will now work to remove barriers ‘preventing Americans from returning safely to good-paying work’, while taking steps ‘to make it easier for employers to hire new workers’.

Reaffirming the rules of the unemployment insurance (UI) programme, President Biden remarked that, ‘Anyone receiving UI who is offered a suitable job must take it or lose their UI benefits’, unless they have specific concerns relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The UI programme is intended to help people get back into the world of work, providing laid-off workers with temporary assistance to help them cover bills and relieve financial hardship.

President Biden defended the $300 per week federal unemployment benefit, which will be in place until September, remarking that the White House does not ‘see much evidence’ that this benefit has deterred people from getting back to work, emphasising, ‘Americans want to work.’

The Biden administration will reportedly distribute more of the coronavirus relief funds from the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion aid plan to assist reopening businesses in their search for employees.

Going forward, state and local governments will be eligible to apply for part of a $350 billion relief pool, while offering grants to an initial 16,000 restaurants which have been hit by the pandemic.

Action will also be taken to accelerate the provision of assistance to hard-hit child care Providers, in order to help more parents get back into the workplace. This will include providing funding to help the childcare industry, as well as offering subsidized care for more than 800,000 struggling families.

Promising to enforce unemployment laws, President Biden urged employers to raise salaries for their employees to get them back into the workplace.

Addressing employers that had taken federal relief, President Biden stated that they were expected to offer workers a decent salary, protect against coronavirus and were also expected to encourage vaccination.

President Biden said:

My expectation is that as our economy comes back, these companies will provide fair wages and safe work environments. And if they do, they’ll find plenty of workers.

We’re going to make it clear to anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job they must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits.

As reported by BBC News, 266,000 jobs were added in the US in April, with the unemployment rate rising to 6.1%.

Although economists had predicted from 900,000 to two million jobs, the US labour market has reported that there are 7.4 million unfilled positions in the US.

