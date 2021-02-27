unilad
Biden Says Syrian Airstrike Was Warning To Iran To ‘Be Careful’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Feb 2021 14:25
Biden Says Syrian Airstrike Was Warning To Iran To 'Be Careful'

Tensions continue to rise between the US and Iran after Biden authorised an air strike on Iran-backed militias in Syria.

The strike took place on Thursday, February 25, and is said to be a ‘message’ to the country, warning them to ‘be careful’.

The relationship between the two countries has long been strained but peaked last year after former president Donald Trump issued a drone strike in Baghdad that killed General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. The General’s death has led to Iranian authorities issuing two warrants for Trump’s arrest. The most recent was issued last month.

IraqPA Images

Now, President Biden has issued a warning to the country with an air strike that is thought to have killed 22 people, BBC News reports. This is the first military action conducted under the Biden administration.

According to a US official, the site hit is said to have been used as part of a weapons smuggling operation by the Iranian-backed militias.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters he was ‘confident in the target that we went after’.

‘We know what we hit. We’re confident that that target was being used by the same Shia militants that conducted the strikes [on February 15]’, he added.

While Syria has branded the strike as a ‘bad sign’ from the Biden administration, they insist it was backed by Article II of the Constitution, CNN reports.

President BidenPA Images
Thursday’s strike comes after a civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on US targets earlier this month – a US serviceman and five other contractors were injured as well. The rockets reportedly hit sites in Irbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

In light of this, according to BBC News, the Pentagon described the strike on Syria as a ‘proportionate military response’ that was taken ‘together with diplomatic measures.’

Meanwhile, Biden told reporters yesterday, February 26, his message to Iran was, ‘You can’t act with impunity, be careful.’

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: News, Iran, Now, US News

