Biden Says US Will Have 600 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses By August

While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor — I’ll be very blunt about it — did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans.

He didn’t order enough vaccines. He didn’t mobilise enough people to administer the shots. He didn’t set up federal vaccine centres where eligible people could go and get their shots. When I became president three weeks ago, America had no plan to vaccinate most of the country. It was a big mess.