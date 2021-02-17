Biden says White supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in America

PA Images

President Joe Biden has labelled White supremacists as ‘demented’, and says he believes they’re the greatest domestic terror threat to the United States.

Speaking during a Town Hall event on CNN last night, February 16, Biden doubled down on his stance on White supremacy, dubbing the ideology ‘a bane on our existence’ and describing members of groups such as the Proud Boys as ‘dangerous people’.

The president made the comments in response to a question about how he planned to deal with the threat of White supremacy in the wake of the Capital riots, and whether his administration believed that it was enough to arrest and prosecute those who participated in the January 6 attack.

Biden responded by emphasising his commitment to a broader strategy to root out White supremacists and tackle rising support for the movement among Americans, describing the problem as ‘complex,’ ‘wide-ranging’ and ‘real’. He specifically mentioned the need to focus on the growing support for White supremacist groups that has been uncovered among military and police officers – both retired and serving – some of whom were involved in the storming of the Capitol building.

He said:

I got involved in politics to begin with because of civil rights and opposition to White supremacists. I would make sure that my Justice Department and the Civil Rights Division is focused heavily on those very folks, and I would make sure that we, in fact, focus on how to deal with the rise of White supremacy.



In his response, Biden also criticised his predecessor’s refusal to condemn White supremacist groups, referencing former president Donald Trump’s comments during a debate last September in which he told members of the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by’ – words that many of the White supremacist group’s members interpreted as a call to arms.

During last year’s election campaign and since becoming president, Biden has repeatedly spoken out about the direct threat White supremacists pose to the country. In what AP described as a ‘rare’ move for a newly sworn-in president, he used his inauguration address to directly call out ‘a rise in political extremism, White supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat’, denouncing the ‘racism, nativism, fear, and demonisation’ that he said had ‘long torn us apart’.

As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to combat rising White supremacy, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a 60-day service-wide ‘stand down’ earlier this month in order to address and root out extremism in the US military.