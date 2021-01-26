Biden Set To Ban Phrase 'China Virus' In Crackdown On COVID Racism PA Images

President Joe Biden is set to ban the phrase ‘China Virus’ as part of a crackdown on racism directed towards Asian Americans over the course of the pandemic.

These directives, which could take the form of an executive order or a presidential memo, are expected as part of a package of executive actions with a focus on ‘equity’.

It’s expected that other administrative actions will focus on issues such as tribal governments, fair housing, and private prisons.

CBS News has reported that three advisers familiar with these plans have stated that both the Biden transition team and White House Domestic Policy Council have been preparing executive action directed towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for some weeks, and have been been discussing tenets of this presidential order with several outside groups.

Drafts of this forthcoming executive order are said to contain a mixture of ‘symbolic and real government action’, with some discussed elements supposed likely not to make it into the final text, as per those involved in conversations with the White House.

It’s expected these directives will include guidance to the Department of Justice, to work towards more accurate data collection and reporting of hate incidents and harassment directed towards Asian Americans.

As per the advocacy group Asian Americans Advancing Justice, there have been more than 2,600 self-reported hate incidents directed towards Asian Americans. This has included racial slurs as well as acts of physical violence, such as acid and knife attacks.

It’s expected the Biden executive order will direct federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services to look at whether xenophobic references like ‘China Virus’ exist in any current policies, directives or government websites published under the Trump administration.

As per CBS News, a review of coronavirus-related executive orders issued under the Trump administration didn’t find specific reference to the term ‘China virus,’ which was repeatedly used by former president Donald Trump to blame the Chinese government for the pandemic.

However, if the term is found, it’s expected that the forthcoming executive action will order its removal.

