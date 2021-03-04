Biden Slams Plans To Ease Restrictions In Texas As ‘Neanderthal Thinking’

PA Images

President Joe Biden slammed leaders in Texas and Mississippi for ‘Neanderthal thinking’ after they relaxed coronavirus restrictions in spite of warnings from health officials.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves both announced this week that they would be lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses to open with 100% capacity following a drop in coronavirus cases across the US.

Advert 10

Abbott claimed that it was ‘time to open Texas 100%’, though Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, has said relaxing restrictions is ‘ill-advised.’

When asked for his opinions on the relaxing of restrictions, Biden made clear that he thought the move was ‘a big mistake’, CNN reports.

He commented:

Advert 10

Look, I hope everybody’s realised by now, these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms.

Biden stressed that the ‘last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking’, with leaders assuring that ‘everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it.’ He added: ‘It still matters.’

In spite of Abbott’s decision to relax restrictions, the mayors of Mission, Houston and Dallas have all said they would continue to encourage mask wearing or require masks in their respective city buildings.

Advert 10

The president similarly encouraged all Americans to continue preventative measures, telling reporters that it’s ‘critical, critical, critical that they follow the science.’

He continued: ‘Wash your hands, hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that. I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.’

PA Images

Following Biden’s remarks on the matter, Mississippi Governor Reeves responded by taking a shot at the president’s age, saying: ‘Given how long ago Mr. Biden was elected to the US Congress, he certainly should know how Neanderthals think.’

Advert 10

Reeves went on to say that he trusts the people of Mississippi and the American people in general to ‘make the right decisions’, and claimed that ‘you cannot focus on data and science and making good decisions on those days when the numbers are going up and ignore the data and science on those days when the numbers are going down.’

Abbott’s press secretary also defended the decision to relax restrictions, arguing that Abbott ‘was clear in telling Texans that COVID hasn’t ended, and that all Texans should follow medical advice and safe practices to continue containing COVID.’

Speaking CNN’s Erin Burnett on OutFront on Wednesday, Dr. Fauci pointed out that previous attempts to reopen states were followed by ‘rebounds’ of the virus, adding that it was ‘inexplicable’ that leaders would want to relax restrictions.

Advert 10