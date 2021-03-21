Biden Spends $86 Million On Hotel Rooms To House Migrants

PA Images

US President Joe Biden is spending $86 million on hotel rooms near the US-Mexico border to house migrants.

Upon coming to power, Biden said he’d be taking on a ‘top-to-bottom review of recent regulations, policies and guidance that have set up barriers to our legal immigration system’ in the fallout of the Trump era of immigration policy.

However, the current POTUS has attracted criticism for reopening a detention centre and plans for another built on top of toxic military waste.

PA Images

The Biden administration has secured an $86 million contract for hotel rooms to house immigrants, said to be able to support 1,200 family members, Axios reports. The contract, which will see the rooms remain available for six months, was awarded via Texas-based nonprofit organisation Endeavors.

It comes amid overwhelming numbers of people trying to enter the US, with The Washington Post estimating it could be anywhere up to two million migrants this year alone. Between January and February this year, the number of migrant family members found trying to enter the country on the southwestern border increased from 7,000 to nearly 19,000.

Of those family members, 13,000 have been allowed to enter the US, where they’ve often been released into border communities.

PA Images

There are currently 5,000 unaccompanied children in US Customs and Border Protection ‘jail-like’ custody, with more than 600 children having been detained for longer than 10 days, CNN reports.

Under federal law, unaccompanied children must be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services within 72 hours – however, due to current strain amid the pandemic and rising numbers, the limit hasn’t always been abided by.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently criticised Biden, blaming the ‘border crisis’ on the president entirely. ‘It’s more than a crisis; it’s a human heartbreak. The sad part about that is this didn’t have to happen. This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration,’ he said.