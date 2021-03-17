Biden Suggests Americans Who Refuse To Get COVID Vaccine Are Unpatriotic

PA Images

President Joe Biden said getting the COVID vaccine changed his life and suggested those who don’t get it are unpatriotic.

He also expressed his surprise that the vaccine is still being politicised across the US and believed, once they had enough for everyone, ‘things would start to calm down’.

While COVID deaths in America are on the decline, as of yesterday, March 16, there had been 1,245 deaths in the past 24 hours.

PA Images

Discussing the vaccine in an interview with ABC News, Biden said, ‘I honest to God thought we had it out. I honest to God thought that, once we guaranteed we had enough vaccine for everybody, things would start to calm down. Well, they have calmed down a great deal.’

Taking aim at those who are refusing to get the vaccine, the president continued:

I don’t quite understand – you know – I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about, ‘I’m not gonna get the vaccine. I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’ Well, why don’t you be a patriot? Protect other people.

Biden added that he got vaccinated himself to prove to Americans that it’s safe, and by doing so he’s been able to see his grandchildren again.

check out his interview here:

When asked how things have changed for him personally since being vaccinated, the 78-year-old explained, ‘I can hug my grandkids now. They come over to the house. I can see them. I’m able to be with them. Secondly, it’s changed my life in the sense that I’ve been able to demonstrate to other people […] that it is safe to take the vaccine. It’s important to take the vaccine.’

There have been questions in recent days around the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, after questions about blood clots were raised. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating the matter and has since debunked these theories, saying it’s ‘very rare’ that clots can occur as a consequence of the jab.

PA Images

Dr. Kate O’Brien, the head of the WHO’s department of immunisations and vaccines, told AP News, blood clots are ‘very rare,’ and that, in general, ‘vaccine recommendations are dynamic,’ and will be reviewed over weeks, months and even years.

She added it’s important that anyone with symptoms of a serious medical condition – whether they’ve been vaccinated or not – should seek medical attention.