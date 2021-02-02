Biden Threatens US Sanctions On Myanmar In Wake Of Military Coup PA

President Joe Biden has threated US sanctions on Myanmar following a coup by the country’s military leaders.

Biden’s comments come after the country’s military staged a coup that resulted in Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi being arrested yesterday, February 1, along with several other politicians.

Suu Kyi won the country’s November election by a landslide, but the military claimed that she and the National League for Democracy (NLD) party won as a result of fraud.

Following her arrest, all authority was given to top army commander Min Aung Hlaing.

PA

Many world leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have condemned the coup, with President Biden going as far as threatening sanctions on Myanmar, also known as Burma.

As per Reuters, Biden said in a statement:

The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized, release the activists and officials they have detained.

The 78-year-old continued, ‘The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action.’

Biden added that the US is going to work to restore democracy is Myanmar. He said, ‘We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma’s democratic transition.’

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also condemned the military coup and called upon Biden to take a stand.

Military supporters in Myanmar PA Images

McConnell said:

The Biden Administration must take a strong stand and our partners and all democracies around the world should follow suit in condemning this authoritarian assault on democracy.

If Biden follows through with his threats, it wouldn’t be the first time the US has imposed sanctions on Myanmar. In 2019, the Trump administration announced sanctions against senior commanders in the country’s military.

According to Human Rights Watch, commander-in-chief of the military, Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and several commanders deployed in Rakhine were among those sanctioned as a result of human rights abuses conducted by them against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

Some of the abuses included mass forced deportations, mass arson, summary executions and systematic mass rape, reported the publication at the time.

In the wake of Suu Kyi’s arrest yesterday, she has called upon Myanmar’s people to protest the military coup.

