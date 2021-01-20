Biden To Cancel Trump Education Program That Excuses Slavery PA

Incoming President Joe Biden is set to dissolve an education programme previously approved by Donald Trump that seemingly excused slavery and likened progressivism to fascism.

In his first days of office, Biden will issue an executive order to dismantle the 1776 commission, a panel which recently put forward a new history curriculum around slavery in the US.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 18, Trump’s administration issued its report on the new education programme, which urges educators to ‘reject any curriculum that promotes one-sided partisan opinions, activist propaganda, or factional ideologies that demean America’s heritage, dishonour our heroes, or deny our principles’.

The report faced a wave of backlash for denying slavery and targeting feminists and civil rights activists.

Trump had given the commission the go-ahead as a rebuttal to The New York Times’ 1619 project, which aimed at educating young Americans on the history of slavery. At the time, Trump branded the project as ‘toxic propaganda’.

Following the huge number of Black Lives Matter demonstrations that took place across the US last year in the months after George Floyd‘s death, Trump blamed the school curriculum for the violence that ensued at some of the protests. He described the ‘the left-wing rioting and mayhem’ as ‘the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools’.

United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump PA Images

In its report, the 1776 commission states:

A radical women’s liberation movement reimagined America as a patriarchal system, asserting that every woman is a victim of oppression by men. The Black Power and Black nationalist movements reimagined America as a white supremacist regime. Meanwhile, other activists constructed artificial groupings to further divide Americans by race, creating new categories like ‘Asian American’ and ‘Hispanic’ to teach Americans to think of themselves in terms of group identities and to rouse various groups into politically cohesive bodies.

The report has been rebuked by a number of American historians. Thomas Sugrue, a professor at New York University, told Slate:

Perhaps the biggest tell in the 1776 Report is that it lists ‘Progressivism’ along with ‘Slavery’ and ‘Fascism’ in its lists of challenges to American principles. Time to rewrite my lectures to say that ending child labor and regulating meatpacking = Hitlerism.

Another, Kevin Kruse, a historian at Princeton University, wrote on Twitter: ‘Honestly, I’m embarrassed for the people who put their name on this trainwreck.’

Earlier today, Politico revealed that a page in the report, which suggests classroom discussion topics for teachers copied ‘nearly verbatim’ from an opinion piece written by Thomas Lindsay, one of the members of the commission, in 2008.