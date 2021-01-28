Biden To Repeal One Of Trump's Major Anti-Abortion Policies PA Images

President Joe Biden is set to repeal one of Donald Trump’s major anti-abortion policies.

The policy, known as the Mexico City Policy, banned international groups that receive US aid from performing, facilitating, or even discussing abortion.

It’s believed an executive order reversing Trump’s policies will be signed today, January 28. The order will make it easier for organisations abroad to receive much-needed funding to provide reproductive healthcare services.

Biden PA Images

The controversial policy was first introduced in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, and has been regularly enacted by Republican administrations ever since, reported CBS News.

However, the Trump administration expanded the decades-old controversial policy in 2017 so that nonprofit organisations could no longer fund other programs that provide abortions or abortion counselling.

He then further expanded it two years later so that the Mexico City Policy would also be applied to local organisations supported by groups receiving US funding.

As per Buzzfeed News, Biden will apparently ‘take immediate action to consider whether to rescind’ the anti-abortion policy.

Joe Biden PA Images

A statement from the White House read:

For President Biden, this is personal. He believes that every American has a right to the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to affordable, quality health care.

According to CBS News, Biden is also looking at reviewing a similar US policy that prevents money from Title X – a federal program meant to help low-income patients afford reproductive health care – from going to healthcare centres that provide abortion counselling.

Biden has already signed several executive orders since being sworn into office just eight days ago, one being to allow transgender people to serve in the military. He also signed an order that will see the US rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.