Biden To Revoke Trump’s Transgender Military Ban ‘Imminently’, White House Says

President Joe Biden is reportedly going to revoke Donald Trump’s transgender military ban ‘imminently’.

The news was announced by the White House yesterday, January 21, just 24 hours after Biden was sworn into office.

Biden has already signed several executive orders since becoming president on Wednesday, January 20, including rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, and reversing Trump’s so-called ‘Muslim ban’.

While reversing the transgender military ban wasn’t part of Biden’s 15 Day One amendments, a spokesperson for the White House has stated that the new president will make the change ‘in the coming days and weeks’.

However, Biden will not be using an executive order to overturn the ban, the Independent reports.

Trump brought in the rule in 2017 and reversed the order put in place during Barack Obama’s presidency. In a tweet announcing the news four years ago, Trump wrote that transgender people would be banned from serving in the military ‘in any capacity’.

The new president’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has welcomed the overturn with open arms.

Austin, who will be the first Black defense secretary if confirmed, said:

If you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve and you can expect that I will support that throughout.

According to NBC News, before Austin can be confirmed as defense secretary, Congress needs to waive a rule that requires former military service members to have been retired for seven years before they can take up the position.

The House is said to vote on the waiver today, January 22, followed by the Senate later voting on the matter, a date for which is yet to be set.

Previously vowing to make the transgender military reversal during his first day in office, it’s predicted that the delay may be due to Austin not having yet been confirmed yet.

While it wasn’t part of his Day One amendments, Biden did make other changes for the transgender community in his first 24 hours in office.

He signed an executive order that will allow federal agencies to assume that laws forbidding discrimination also apply to sexual orientation and gender identity, just like it does for race, religion, sex and national origin, a move that was described as the ‘most substantive’ LGBTQ+ executive order in US history.

The new order will also allow Biden’s enforcement agencies to be able to pursue discrimination complaints on behalf of LGBTQ+ people.