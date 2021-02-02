Biden To Sign Executive Order To Reunite Families Separated At Mexican Border PA Images

Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order to reunite families separated at the Mexican border.

The order will be one of three immigration-related executive orders signed by the president today, February 2, after thousands of families were split up under Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy, which directed US attorneys to prosecute anyone who crossed the border illegally.

A December court filing found that more than 5,500 migrant families were separated under Trump’s rule, including hundreds of children whose parents or guardians are yet to be found.

Joe Biden PA Images

Biden’s new executive order aims to remedy the awful circumstances by establishing a task force aimed at reuniting the relatives.

Chaired by the secretary of homeland security, the task force will first work to identify the children and families who have been separated before making recommendations to the president and federal agencies about how best to bring them back together.

Each family is set to be evaluated on an ‘individual basis’, taking into account the ‘preference of the family… and the well-being of children’, according to a senior administration officials cited by NBC.

US border wall PA Images

Biden is set to receive regular updates on the progress of the task force, which will also recommend steps to prevent family separation in the future.

Commenting on the order, a senior official said:

President Trump was so focused on the wall he did nothing to address the root causes of why are people are coming to our southern border — it was a limited, wasteful and naive strategy, and it failed. People continue to migrate to the United States — even today — because of it. President Biden’s approach is to deal with immigration comprehensively, fairly and humanely.

The second of the three new orders will evaluate legal immigration programs such as the Central American Minors Program, which began under President Barack Obama and was terminated by Trump in 2017.

Donald Trump PA Images

It also instructs the Department of Homeland Security to review Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, which has left numerous asylum-seekers living in poor conditions in northern Mexico as they await court hearings to make their cases for protection in the US.

The third and final order signed by Biden today will direct the State Department, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to review guidelines and policies established during the Trump administration to determine whether they are in line with the government’s desire to promote ‘integration and inclusion.’

Biden PA Images

It will also review the naturalization process and the public charge rule, which punishes legal immigrants who use public benefits by impacting their chances to receive green cards.

A senior administration official admitted that remedying the immigration actions implemented by Trump will take both ‘time’ and a ‘full government approach’.

