Biden Warns Putin He’ll ‘Act Firmly’ To Defend Ukraine If Russia Does Not ‘De-Escalate’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Apr 2021 18:52
President Joe Biden has called on Vladimir Putin to ‘de-escalate’ the military situation between Russia and the Ukraine.

Biden addressed the issue on a phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and suggested a summit between himself and Putin to take place to discuss the ongoing tensions.

Biden offered his ‘unwavering support’ to the Ukraine at the beginning of the month in the wake of Russian troops heading towards Crimea and around the eastern Ukraine conflict zone.

A statement issued by The White House on April 4 read, ‘President Biden affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbass and Crimea,’ reported Reuters.

While Biden has voiced his support for the Ukraine, in his recent phone call with Putin he stated he had a goal of ‘building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with US interests’.

As per The Guardian, the White House’s statement given today, April 13, continued that Biden had ‘proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia’.

While evidently wanting to keep the peace, the POTUS also told Putin that the US would ‘act firmly’ to defend the US’s national interests in response to Russia’s actions.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been ongoing since the 1990s, but peaked in April 2014 after Russia claimed Crimea, as well as much of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, BBC News reports. A conflict took place between the two countries, but a ceasefire was called in 2015.

Despite this, tensions have risen once again due to several different factors, the most concerning being Russia’s military build up in Crimea.

As well as ruffling the Ukraine’s feathers, some believe Putin is testing Biden to see if he will take a tougher stance on Russia than Donald Trump did.

Topics: News, Joe Biden, Now, Russia, Ukraine, US News, Vladimir Putin

