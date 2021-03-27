unilad
Biden Will Sign Gun Control Executive Orders, Claims White House Press Secretary

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Mar 2021 11:29
US President Joe Biden will sign executive orders on gun control, the White House press secretary has said.

Within just 86 days, 2021 has already seen 109 mass shootings across the US. In addition to recent crime scenes on Virginia Beach, two horrific incidents garnered significant attention: eight people – six of whom were Asian – being killed at three spa facilities in Atlanta, Georgia; and 10 people losing their lives to a gunman in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Echoing every other major shooting, it’s sparked fierce calls for gun control laws in America – specifically pertaining to the availability of AR-15s and other rifles beyond rational civilian ownership – while second amendment enthusiasts argue it would be an infringement on their rights. Unfortunately for the latter, the president is preparing to take action.

As per the New York Post, a reporter asked Jen Psaki if Biden had plans to sign executive orders regarding gun control, to which she replied, ‘Yes.’

She added, ‘When the president was the vice president in the Obama-Biden administration, he helped put in place 23 executive actions to combat gun violence. It’s one of the levers that we can use.’

It comes after Senate Democrats introduced legislation that would see ‘assault weapons’ like AR-15s prohibited from purchase – however, it’s believed gun control laws will have a hard time passing due to a relatively even chamber, with 60 votes needed for a bill to proceed.

Following the Boulder shooting, Biden said, ‘I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future. And to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.’

Calling for bipartisan support, he also said, ‘This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives… we should also ban assault weapons in the process.’

