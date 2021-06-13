Biden’s $4 Billion Project To Help Black Farmers Blocked By Judge As ‘Unconstitutional’

PA Images/Pexels

A federal judge has halted payments intended to provide relief for Black farmers following a lawsuit from a conservative group which branded the program as ‘unconstitutional’.

The loan forgiveness program was created earlier this year by the Biden administration to pay up to 120% of direct or guaranteed farm loan balances for producers who are Black, American Indian or Alaskan native, Hispanic or Latino, and Asian American or Pacific Islander.

Advert 10

Officials noted that these groups of farmers and ranchers face systemic discrimination which has in turn led to a loss in the number of producers, the amount of farmland they control and a continuing cycle of debt, however the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) has argued the relief should also be available to White farmers.

In a lawsuit filed in April, cited by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the group alleged that the Biden administration used the ‘unconstitutional’ program in an effort to end systemic racism, and claimed that the federal government ‘must prove that its discriminatory benefit is narrowly tailored and serves a compelling government interest’ because race discrimination is barred under the US Constitution.

On Thursday, June 10, Judge William Griesbach of Wisconsin’s Eastern District responded to the lawsuit with a temporary restraining order which halts the payments.

Advert 10

Pixabay

Praising the decision, Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel for WILL, commented:

The Court recognised that the federal government’s plan to condition and allocate benefits on the basis of race raises grave constitutional concerns and threatens our clients with irreparable harm. The Biden administration is radically undermining bedrock principles of equality under the law.

In the lawsuit, the group requested that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of the Farm Service Agency, not take race into account when determining recipients of the relief funds.

Advert 10

WILL is representing 12 farmers, who come from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oregon and Kentucky.

US Department of Agriculture officials continued to implement the program following the lawsuit, though it is now reviewing what the restraining order means for the program.

PA Images

A spokesperson for the department said it ‘respectfully disagree[s] with this temporary order’, adding that the USDA will ‘continue to forcefully defend our ability to carry out this act of Congress and deliver debt relief to socially disadvantaged borrowers.’

Advert 10

They continued: ‘When the temporary order is lifted, USDA will be prepared to provide the debt relief authorised by Congress.’

There are currently 17,000 farmers and ranchers from all 50 states who qualify for the assistance of the loan forgiveness program.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images/Pexels