Biden’s Approval Polling Is Already Higher Than Trump’s Ever Was

The first reviews are in and the results are clear: Joe Biden is already a more popular president than Donald Trump ever was.

Two polls taken after President Biden’s first four days in office have found that his approval rating within a week of being inaugurated has already exceeded the highest level of popularity Trump enjoyed at any point in his four years in office.

One poll, taken by Morning Consult, showed 56% of those surveyed approved of the job Biden was doing as president so far, while a second by Hill-HarrisX put the number a few points higher at 63%. By comparison, in tracking Trump’s success during his term as president neither pollster ever found Trump to have an approval rating higher than 52%.

Both these polls were historically kinder to Trump than the larger Gallup poll, which only recorded a high of 49% approval for the former president after he was acquitted of impeachment charges in 2020.

In a summary of Trump’s ratings published at the end of his term last week, Gallup noted that he had enjoyed an average approval rating of 41%, the lowest in history, and was the first president since before the Second World War to never clock an approval rating higher than 50%. Gallup is yet to release its first poll of Biden’s presidency.

Biden’s first days in office have been marked by a flurry of action designed to correct or reverse some of the most controversial policies enacted by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Trump exited office on the back of some of the lowest approval ratings in history, leaving in disgrace following the deadly Capitol riots and after becoming the first president in history to be impeached twice.

With Biden facing challenges on multiple fronts and a country more divided than ever, it’s likely that his approval ratings will dip over the coming months and years. Unsurprisingly, support for the president remains decisively split along partisan lines, although there are signs that he is enjoying greater approval among independent voters compared with his predecessor.

The Morning Consult poll showed 91% of Democrats approve of Biden’s job performance so far, compared with 18% of Republicans, while 49% of Independents showed approval for Biden’s first four days in office – a figure 8 points higher than what Trump achieved during his first week on the job.