Biden’s Approval Rating Slumps Seven Points To Lowest Level Yet Following Afghanistan Exit

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest level yet after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

In a poll published Tuesday, August 17, Biden‘s approval rating was shown to have dropped a damming seven points.

Biden faced growing anger as he chose to stay away from the White House over the weekend, while the Taliban seized control of the country’s last major city on Sunday and the US embassy in Kabul was evacuated.

The Reuters/Ipsos national poll took place on Monday, August 16, with the results showing only 46% of American adults approved of Biden’s performance in office.

It was the president’s lowest level in the polls since he was inaugurated, down from the 53% it was ranked at in a poll that took place on Friday.

Voters said they thought the president’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan was even worse than former POTUS George W. Bush.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been quick to criticise Biden for his decision to bring home all US troops from Afghanistan.

Furthermore, due to officials being underprepared for the speed the Taliban took over the country and capital city, thousands of Americans and Afghans who worked for the US have been left stranded.

‘There are up to 15,000 Americans stranded out in the country who presumably have to beg the Taliban to let them get to the airport, not to mention the interpreters who worked with us and other Afghans who are in danger because they cooperated with us,’ Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News.

He blamed the chaos on Biden’s initial decision to withdraw after 20 years in the country, saying it had been carried out in a ‘precipitous and incompetent way.’

Biden has now been left to deal with the fallout from the catastrophe, with the White House trying its best to limit the negative headlines and footage of the chaos.

However, the chaos also resulted in a majority of Republicans and Democratic voters believing it was a clear sign for the US to finally leave the country.

Just last month, Biden spoke of how the Taliban were not as well equipped or as large as the Afghan forces, going on to claim the Taliban’s occupation of Kabul was ‘not inevitable.’

Biden only received 44% of voters having thought he had done a good job in Afghanistan, compared to 47% of votes for Bush and 51% for both Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Similarly to Boris Johnson, Biden was on summer holiday when the chaos was unfolding in Afghanistan and was forced to return from Camp David early.

In a speech at the White House, Biden defended his decision and pushed the blame for Afghanistan’s rapid decline and the Taliban’s occupation of Kabul on his predecessor, Trump, as well as Afghan leaders.

David Axelrod, Senior Obama White House advisor, criticised Biden’s statement, telling CNN Biden ‘cannot defend the execution’ as it had ‘been a disaster.’

‘And anybody with a beating heart watching these scenes of people desperately swarming the airport, trying to get out ahead of the slaughter that they anticipate from the Taliban,’ he said, concluding that the scenes unfolding in Kabul were ‘heartbreaking, […] depressing and […] a failure’.