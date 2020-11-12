Biden’s Arizona Win ‘Confirmed’ As Analysts Say There’s No Way Back For Trump
President-elect Joe Biden has been ‘confirmed’ as having won Arizona, with analysts saying that there’s no way back for President Trump.
The result was called by reporting website Decision Desk HQ at 8.29pm local time – one of the last outlets to call Arizona – with the state’s election tracker showing an estimated 24,738 ballots that still need to be counted.
The victory in Arizona marks the first Democrat win in the state since President Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign. Prior to this, Arizona hadn’t voted for a Democrat candidate since 1948.
The confirmation comes days after Biden’s Arizona win was projected by various major networks, including the Associated Press and Fox News.
President Trump’s campaign team were not happy with the projections, which they regarded as being too early, with political advisor Jason Miller tweeting:
Fox News is a complete outlier in calling Arizona, and other media outlets should not follow suit.
There are still 1M+ Election Day votes out there waiting to be counted – we pushed our people to vote on Election Day, but now Fox News is trying to invalidate their votes!
[…] We only need 61% of the outstanding, uncounted Election Day votes in Arizona to win.
These votes are coming from ‘our counties,’ and the 61% figure is very doable based on what our other Election Day votes are looking like. Fox News should retract their call immediately.
Candidates are not able to request recounts in Arizona, with the margin to trigger an automatic recount being at a very narrow 0.1% discrepancy.
The gap in Arizona had been narrowing, however analysts have now stated that there’s no way back for President Trump, who has fallen behind by around 11,600 votes.
As per the Associated Press, Arizona has historically voted Republican, however shifting demographics have led to a more Democrat-friendly state.
These demographics include a fast-growing Latino population as well as a boom of new residents, including those fleeing the escalating living costs of the neighbouring state of California.
The majority of the gains have reportedly been driven by changing politics with Maricopa County, which makes up 60% of Arizona’s vote.
However, even without Arizona, President-elect Biden has been projected to win 279 Electoral College votes in the election, nine more than the 270 votes he needed to enter the White House.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich has stated that there has so far been no evidence that Arizona’s votes have been tainted by fraud or other irregularities which could affect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, CNBC reports.
