Biden’s Arizona Win ‘Confirmed’ As Analysts Say There’s No Way Back For Trump

Fox News is a complete outlier in calling Arizona, and other media outlets should not follow suit.

There are still 1M+ Election Day votes out there waiting to be counted – we pushed our people to vote on Election Day, but now Fox News is trying to invalidate their votes!

[…] We only need 61% of the outstanding, uncounted Election Day votes in Arizona to win.

These votes are coming from ‘our counties,’ and the 61% figure is very doable based on what our other Election Day votes are looking like. Fox News should retract their call immediately.