Biden’s Pentagon Cancels All Of Trump’s Border Wall Contracts Paid For With Military Money
President Joe Biden’s Pentagon has now cancelled all border wall projects paid for using military funds.
In 2019, then-president Donald Trump declared a national emergency in order to bypass congress and build his divisive US-Mexico border wall, redirecting funds that had been intended for the US military. The decision was widely criticised at the time, with lawmakers perceiving it as a serious risk to national security.
On Friday, April 30, the US Department of Defense announced that construction of parts of the border wall built using military funds would now be cancelled, with the returned money poured back into previously deferred military construction projects.
Pentagon spokesperson, Jamal Brown, said:
The Department of Defense is proceeding with cancelling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the national guard and reserve equipment account.
DOD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners. Today’s action reflects this Administration’s continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families.
At the time of writing, it has not been specified whether or not this change would put a stop to all border wall projects, however this will end any reliance on Defense Department funding going forward.
The military reported 120 US military construction projects would be negatively impacted by Trump’s redirection of funds in 2019 alone, Reuters reports.
Upon entering the White House in January, President Biden put all border wall construction projects on pause, commissioning a 60-day review to determine how military funds were being used.
Although it is not immediately clear exactly how much money will be returned to the military, this sum is thought likely to be several billion dollars.
