Big Bird And Sesame Street Banned From Republican Conference Due To ‘Government Propaganda’

Big Bird has been banned from a Republican conference – but he’s not alone.

Big Bird, Elmo and the other Sesame Street stars have been banned from attending the US Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The popular puppets have been told that they’re not welcome at the 2022 event, after Big Bird tweeted claiming to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the now-infamous tweet, Big Bird says:

This isn’t the first time the Sesame Street has spoken out to raise awareness.

The star has been helping spread public health messages for decades. As per Sky News, in 1972, he helped share the slogan, ‘Don’t wait, vaccinate!’

But not everyone welcomed the advice. Republican Senator Ted Cruz has called the tweet ‘government propaganda’, while the official CPAC 2022 Twitter account wrote, ‘Big Bird & Big Gov. Mandates? NO THANK YOU.’

We’re not sure how Bert and Ernie got mixed up in all this, but we don’t like it one bit.

The ongoing row between Sesame Street and the Republicans took another turn after CPAC President Matt Schlapp called the programme ‘insane’ for introducing its ‘first ever Asian American muppet’.

The muppet, named Ji-Young, is being introduced to the show to help children from Asia and the Pacific Islands feel more at home. It is also hoped that the character will aid the show in teaching children about racism