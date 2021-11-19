unilad
Big Bird And Sesame Street Banned From Republican Conference Due To ‘Government Propaganda’

by : Shola Lee on : 19 Nov 2021 21:40
Alamy

Big Bird has been banned from a Republican conference – but he’s not alone.

Big Bird, Elmo and the other Sesame Street stars have been banned from attending the US Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Sesame Street (PBS)PBS

The popular puppets have been told that they’re not welcome at the 2022 event, after Big Bird tweeted claiming to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the now-infamous tweet, Big Bird says:

This isn’t the first time the Sesame Street has spoken out to raise awareness.

The star has been helping spread public health messages for decades.  As per Sky News, in 1972, he helped share the slogan, ‘Don’t wait, vaccinate!’

But not everyone welcomed the advice. Republican Senator Ted Cruz has called the tweet ‘government propaganda’, while the official CPAC 2022 Twitter account wrote, ‘Big Bird & Big Gov. Mandates? NO THANK YOU.’

We’re not sure how Bert and Ernie got mixed up in all this, but we don’t like it one bit.

The ongoing row between Sesame Street and the Republicans took another turn after CPAC President Matt Schlapp called the programme ‘insane’ for introducing its ‘first ever Asian American muppet’.

The muppet, named Ji-Young, is being introduced to the show to help children from Asia and the Pacific Islands feel more at home. It is also hoped that the character will aid the show in teaching children about racism

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, banned

Credits

Sky News and 1 other

  1. Sky News

    Big Bird and Sesame Street friends banned from largest Republican conference

  2. NBC News

    New Asian American Muppet prompts CPAC president to call for defunding PBS

 