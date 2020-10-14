Biggest Second World War Bomb Ever Explodes As Divers Try To Defuse It Poland MOD/Twitter

The moment an unexploded World War II bomb blew up was captured on video, as experts attempted to defuse it.

Incredible footage of the submerged weapon was filmed as Navy experts attempted to disarm the mammoth explosive that was situated in the approach to a port at Szczecin, Poland.

The Tallboy, which was sitting at the bottom of the Piastowski Canal, is the biggest bomb to have ever been discovered. It was originally uncovered just over a year ago, in September 2019, but it was more than a year later, on October 14, 2020, that professionals were sent to sort it out.

Take a look at the video below to view what it looked like upon detonation:

Weighing in at 5.4 tonnes, the bomb housed 2,400kg of explosives, which, as is evident from the video, meant for one big blast, after an unsuccessful attempt to defuse it resulted in its detonation.

The intent, however, was remote deflagration. This is the process where the explosive charge is burned out but doesn’t result in the thing going off. Sadly, that attempt evidently didn’t go to plan.

As you can see, the blast radius is pretty huge, even though it’s contained underwater. Lieutenant Commander Grzegorz Lewandowski, a spokesperson for the Navy, confirmed that nobody was injured during the explosion. He stated that everyone, including all divers, were well away from the radius of impact. ‘The deflagration process turned into detonation,’ he said.

Reiterating the bomb was no longer a threat, he went on to say: ‘The object can be considered neutralised, it will not pose any more threat to the Szczecin-Swinoujscie shipping channel.’ And assured the public that ‘all divers were outside the danger zone.’

The blast was felt throughout the port city of Swinoujscie, where residents were made aware of the situation when more than 750 people were told to evacuate the nearby Piast Canal area and removed from the 2.4 kilometre exclusion zone that was set up, AP News reports.

Before the explosion, Lewandowski told the press, ‘Nobody has ever defused a Tallboy that is so well preserved and underwater,’ and that it was a ‘world first’ because its size was so great that its nose was actually sticking out above the water level.

His ominous words about the chance of it exploding, after almost eight submerged decades, did not go unnoticed, either: ‘The chemical processes that have been taking place in the bomb over time means that any impact, any vibration, any change of pressure caused by moving it could cause it to explode,’ he said.

While it made for a great spectacle to witness such raw power from WWII, thankfully it was done so from a very safe distance.

