Bill And Melinda Gates Announce They Are Divorcing

by : Rufus Thompson on : 03 May 2021 22:04
Bill And Melinda Gates Announce They Are DivorcingPA Images

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the couple said, ‘We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple.’

They continued:

After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

The couple first met when Melinda joined Microsoft, and they went on to have three children together.

More to follow…

