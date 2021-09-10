Bill Cosby Has A New Television Show In The Works

PA Images

Since his release from prison, Bill Cosby has been working on a television show.

Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was officially overturned on Wednesday, June 30, after he spent more than two years in jail.

Since his release, the 83-year-old has been reportedly working on a number of projects at his home in Massachusetts, including a ‘number of ideas for a TV show’.

Cosby, best known for his role in the 1980s television series The Cosby Show, was charged with sexual assault in 2015 after he was accused of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player and former employee of Temple University, Andrea Constand.

The assault was alleged to have taken place in 2004 at his estate, and Cosby was arrested a few days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

He was found guilty at trial, however on June 30, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction.

Cosby resultantly only served just over two years out of a three-to-10-year prison sentence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Since his release from prison, there have been rumours of Cosby contemplating going on a comedy tour. However, Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for the actor, has since told Fox News the actor has been ‘spending time on the phone working on a number of projects’.

Wyatt said:

Things are happening. He’s working on a number of projects right now, a number of ideas for a TV show that has him on the phone with producers, working with guys every day. He’s giving his creative ideas and input.

While any plans are being kept secret for now, Wyatt did say Cosby had been speaking to producers since he was in jail. ‘He’s been working on this particular project now for a year and a half. When he was a resident of SCI Phoenix he would have phone calls with producers,’ he said.

According to Wyatt, Cosby is also working on a book, which he says the comedian has been ‘on the phone almost every day’ for, too. He explained the book and plans for a potential television show are the reasons why ‘people don’t see him as much’.

Wyatt noted that when Cosby was in jail it ‘wasn’t our time’ and that phone calls only occurred ‘two, three times a week for that kind of stuff’.

However, now that Cosby ‘has the time’, he can ‘speak freely when he wants to’. Wyatt said this is Cosby’s ‘primary focus since he’s gotten out – to come out and be able to have projects and to work with people who want to work with him’.

Despite his plans to get back into television and comedy, a lawsuit that was filed in 2014 against Cosby is ongoing in Los Angeles. The lawsuit was started by Judy Huth in relation to allegations of assault.

Huth is represented by Gloria Allred, who represents 33 women who have accused Cosby of misconduct.

A hearing of Huth’s civil court matter was held in August and another is due to take place on September 30, 2021.