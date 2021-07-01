Bill Cosby Maintains Innocence As He Speaks Out Following Release From Prison

PA Images

Bill Cosby has broken his silence online after his sexual assault conviction was overturned and he was released from prison.

The disgraced comedian had served two years of a three-to-10 year sentence, having earlier been found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his estate. Rather than expressing any remorse for his alleged actions, he’d pledged to serve his entire sentence.

Over the years, more than 60 other women have come forward with claims of being drugged and assaulted by Cosby. However, in his first statement since leaving prison, he’s maintained his innocence.

‘I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law,’ he wrote on Twitter.

In the judges’ ruling, they noted how the ‘impact of the due process violation here is vast’, with other accusers affecting the trial. The court also noted a former prosecutor’s previous promise not to charge Cosby if he testified in Constand’s civil lawsuit, which he relied on when he gave his testimony, according to Justice David Wecht.

Cosby’s arrest was described as ‘an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was forgone for more than a decade’.

‘There is only one remedy that can completely restore Cosby to the status quo ante. He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred. We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled,’ the justices wrote.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Cosby, said in a statement, ‘This is the justice Mr Cosby has been fighting for. They saw the light. He was given a deal and he had immunity. He should have never been charged.’

The reversal has been widely criticised, with columnist E Jean Carroll writing, ‘THIS is why women do not come forward.’ Actor Debra Messing also tweeted, ‘To every woman who was sexual assaulted [sic] by #BillCosby my heart hurts for you today and I am full fury. It’s horrifying.’

Constand has responded to the ruling in a statement, calling it ‘not only disappointing but of concern because it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant’.