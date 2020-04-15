Bill Gates Condemns Donald Trump For Suspending WHO Funding

Today I am instructing my administration to halt the funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what’s going on there.

American taxpayers provide between $400 million to $500 million per year to the WHO; in contrast China contributes roughly $40 million a year, and even less, as the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States, has a duty to insist on full accountability.

One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was it’s disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations. There were very much opposed to what we did; fortunately I was not convinced and suspended travel from China saving untold numbers of lives – thousands, and thousands of people who have died.