Bill Gates’ Daughter Takes Aim At Anti-Vaxxers After Getting COVID Vaccine

jenniferkgates/Instagram/PA Images

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, has urged people to educate themselves after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.

At the time of writing, the US has seen more than 27.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 481,000 deaths.

Advert 10

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share the news of her getting her first jab, while asking people to read up on the vaccines and thanking those who made it possible.

PA Images

Cheekily nodding to the wild conspiracy theories that the world’s governments and the Microsoft giant himself are trying to insert microchips into our bodies via the vaccine – it won’t surprise you to hear there’s absolutely no evidence for these claims – Gates wrote, ‘Sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain – if only mRNA had that power!’

Her post reads, ‘It’s been over a year since the SarsCOV2 variant emerged, and we now have more solutions, including immunisations, to help protect individuals and communities.’

Advert 10

It continues, ‘I’d urge everyone to read more and strongly consider it for yourself and your families when you are provided the option. The more people who get immunised, the safer our communities are for everyone.’

It adds, ‘Saying thank you doesn’t begin to describe my gratitude for the physicians, scientists, public health experts, pharmacists and so many others who made this achievement in modern medicine possible. Our healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to save as many lives as possible, and this vaccine will only increase their ability to succeed.’

Advert 10

In his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, the philanthropist alleged that COVID-19 ‘has undone decades of progress on poverty and disease… we lost 25 years of progress in about 25 weeks’.

The World Health Organization also warned that the current pandemic ‘substantially hindered’ routine immunisation services in at least 68 countries last year.

He added, ‘The year 2020 was a huge and tragic setback. But I am optimistic that we will get COVID-19 under control in 2021.’

Advert 10