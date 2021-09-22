Bill Gates Gives Awkward Response When Asked About Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

PBS/Alamy

Upon being asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates gave a seriously awkward answer.

The interview showed the co-founder of Microsoft quizzed about his relationship to sex offender Epstein who, while awaiting sex trafficking charges in August 2019, took his own life.

Advert 10

The televised interview which aired on Tuesday, September 21, saw Gates subjected to a number of questions, ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to meetings that took place between him and the convicted sex offender.

Alamy

The interview was held by PBS Newshour and followed Gates calling on the world’s ‘richest nations’ to take ‘urgent steps to end the crisis phase of this pandemic’.

However, alongside commenting on how he thinks the vaccines are a ‘miracle’, Gates was also questioned about his relationship with Epstein.

Advert 10

Epstein was a multimillionaire financier who started to be investigated by police in 2005 after a parent accused him of molesting their 14-year-old daughter. The banker eventually pleaded guilty and was convicted of soliciting a prostitute and procuring an under-18 girl for prostitution in 2018, in a court in Florida.

Epstein served only 13 months in custody, however, he was busted once more on July 6, 2019, when he was accused of sex trafficking minors, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre recently filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who she alleges she met with three times while only 17 years old, due to being trafficked by Epstein and his partner at the time, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Loading…

In the video, Gates admits that he had ‘dinners with him [Epstein]’ and ‘regret[ted] doing that’.

Advert 10

Gates said:

He had relationships with people he said would give to global health, which is an interest I have. Not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction. Those meetings were a mistake. They didn’t result in what he purported. And I cut them off. That goes back a long time ago now. There’s — so there’s nothing new on that.

Judy Woodruff then noted how it had been reported that Gates had continued to meet with Epstein over ‘several years’. She questioned Gates as to what he did when he found out about Epstein’s ‘background’.

Alamy

Advert 10

In a stammered response, Gates then proceeded to repeat how he had previously said he regretted having dinners with the convicted sex offender and that ‘there’s absolutely nothing new on that’.

When pressed as to if there was a lesson to be learnt from it, or if there was anything else he had to add, Gates awkwardly commented: ‘Well, he’s dead so… Uhh you know, in general you always have to be careful and you know, I’m very proud of what we’ve done in philanthropy, very proud of the work of the foundation.’

He concluded that the work is ‘what [he] get[s] up every day’ to ‘focus on’.

Gates’ awkward interview follows the news of Prince Andrew having been served court papers in relation to the sex assault lawsuit filed by Giuffre, papers of which have finally been accepted by the Duke of York’s lawyers.

Advert 10