Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should Be Allowed Back On Social Media

Bill Gates says Donald Trump should ‘probably be allowed back’ on social media.

The former POTUS was banned from Twitter for life – in addition to a slew of other restrictions across numerous platforms – following the US Capitol riots in January, which saw him impeached by the House for incitement of insurrection, before he was later acquitted by the Senate.

Trump believes Twitter has ‘become very boring without him’, and has no plans to plot a return. However, Gates thinks he should be allowed to come back.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Gates said, ‘I think at some point he probably will be allowed back on and probably should be allowed back on. It’s weird when you’re saying that the election was stolen without any facts there and how corrosive that is, but I’ll bet they’ll find a way to let him back on.’

He added, ‘His stuff may be labelled as false in a lot of cases. In a way, people’s interest in what he says may go down quite a bit. That’ll be interesting to watch.’

Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal recently confirmed Trump won’t be allowed back on the platform whatsoever, even in the event he runs for office again in 2024.

He said, ‘The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform – whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official.’

Segal added, ‘Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.’

As he cruised towards a permanent ban, Twitter waged a war with Trump’s tweets, taking every chance to add warnings to his dangerous rhetoric and misleading information in the fallout of the presidential election.

Talking to Newsmax, Trump alleged, ‘But we were being really harassed on Twitter, they were putting all sorts of flags, I guess they call them. They were flagging almost anything you said. Everything I was saying was being flagged. It’s disgraceful.’

He also claimed, ‘I’ll tell you it’s not the same. If you look at what’s going on with Twitter. I understand it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving, they’re leaving it because it’s not the same and I can understand that.’

Trump is also exploring the possibility of building his own social media platform, ahead of potentially relaunching his Make America Great Again brand for a 2024 campaign.