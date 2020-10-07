Bill Gates Says ‘Rich World’ Could Return To Normal By End Of 2021
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has claimed countries in the ‘rich world’ will recover from COVID-19 the quickest, perhaps even reaching full recovery by the end of next year.
His prediction was made only if working vaccines can be approved and distributed at scale in the near future, he said.
There are two vaccine trials tipped to be the first to be approved. The Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccines are the leaders in the race for approved vaccines in the West.
Gates told The Wall Street Journal:
We still don’t know whether these vaccines will succeed. Now the capacity will take time to ramp up. And so the allocation within the U.S., and between the U.S. and other countries will be a very top point of contention.
If you were going for an elimination where we don’t have any more transmission, that will take two to three years.
The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, said on Tuesday a vaccine could be ready for distribution by the end of the year.
Russia is one country already distributing its own vaccines among its public alongside its main human trial. Commentators have criticised the practice of prioritising national prestige over sound science and the safety of its people, Reuters reports.
Gates said none of Russia’s vaccines are in phase three of clinical trials; the same goes for China, and as such may not be globally attractive options without the through testing being implemented. They are, however, ‘perfectly valid projects’, he said.
Gates added:
The Western companies are further ahead on doing these Phase III studies and so if those come out well and they’re offered at low cost, I doubt there’ll be a lot of Russian or Chinese vaccines going outside of those countries.
The founder of Microsoft has invested heavily in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since amassing his fortune.
He has invested a total of $36 billion (£27.9 billion) into the foundation since its inception, and supports a broad scope of projects including global health projects such as COVID-19 vaccines and clean water solutions for Africa.
Gates praised the likes of South Korea and Australia for their ‘intelligent’ early response to the pandemic’s onset, adding ‘because this is an exponential event, a little bit of intelligence early on makes a huge difference’.
South Korea’s response to the pandemic was praised heavily after it isolated the infected, supported the quarantine to maximise compliance and traced contact thoroughly.
Unfortunately, it announced a second wave in June 2020, and is currently wrestling with a small number of cases.
Australia was another country that did well to contain the virus early on, but it too now continues to combat a second wave.
