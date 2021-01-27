Bill Gates Surprised By 'Crazy and Evil' Pandemic Conspiracy Theories PA Images

Bill Gates has expressed his shock at the volume of ‘crazy’ and ‘evil’ conspiracy theories about him online, some of which claim he created the coronavirus so he could profit from its spread.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder stepped down as chairman of the corporation in 2014, and has since dedicated his efforts to philanthropy. So far, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $1.75 billion to the global response to the pandemic. This funding has gone towards vaccine production, diagnostics and potential treatments.

In an interview earlier today, January 27, Gates said he would like to know what is spurring on the mounting theories against him.

Speaking to Reuters, he said the ‘crazy’ conspiracies about him and the US’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, were likely exacerbated by social media.

‘Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr Fauci would be so prominent in these really evil theories. I’m very surprised by that. I hope it goes away,’ Gates said.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Wuhan at the end of 2019, the internet has been awash with conspiracy theories that fuelled misinformation about the virus, its origins and the authorities working to stall its spread.

One such ridiculous theory that was quickly rubbished by scientists last year alleged that 5G technology was responsible for the spread of the virus.

Others claimed that Fauci and Gates created the pandemic in a bid to gain mass control and profit from the spread of coronavirus. Some even believe that they want to use vaccines to insert micro-tracking devices into people.

‘But do people really believe that stuff?’ Gates said, urging that there needs to be more education surrounding false information online.

‘We’re really going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand… how does it change peoples’ behaviour and how should we have minimised this?’ he added.

Gates praised Fauci and Francis Collins, the head of the US National Institutes of Health, and said he looks forward to seeing them ‘speak the truth’ under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

He said that during Trump’s administration it felt like Fauci and Collins ‘were the only sane people in the US government’.

Since his inauguration on January 20, one of Biden’s first moves was to issue an order that halts the US’s departure from the World Health Organization.

Welcoming the move, Gates said, ‘I’m excited about the team that Biden has picked… and the fact that Dr Fauci won’t be suppressed.’