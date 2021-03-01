Bill Gates Warns World Might Not Return To Normal Until 2022

The vaccines are just going to the rich countries, and this has been a big focus of the Gates Foundation throughout the crisis is to get additional factories, like the big factories in India. That is starting to happen with AstraZeneca already, and soon Johnson & Johnson and NovaVax.

And so the vaccines are a miracle, all five that have gone through western regulators… are amazing vaccines and even though we have a little bit of tuning that you might have to take a third dose, because of the variants, we will get on top of that.