Billboards Mocking Matt Hancock For Breaking Coronavirus Rules Appear Around UK

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Jul 2021 13:40
Billboards Mocking Matt Hancock For Breaking Coronavirus Rules Appear Around UK@bydonkeys/Twitter

Billboards mocking Matt Hancock have popped up, with activists blasting the former health secretary for breaking the very rules he himself laid out.

Hancock resigned after footage emerged of him kissing his close aide Gina Coladangelo, at the same time when he was urging the public to stick to social distancing rules and regulations.

Hancock has since issued a public apology, noting that he had ‘let people down’. However, when taking into consideration the many heart-breaking sacrifices people in Britain have had to make over the course of the pandemic, many felt his apology to be inadequate.

With this in mind, the ‘art, activism and accountability’ group Led By Donkeys have put up various posters highlighting Hancock’s hypocrisy.

These posters juxtapose messages in the style of the government warnings, which so many people followed to the letter, with the now-infamous images of Hancock and Coladangelo locked in a passionate embrace.

One damning poster reads, ‘If one person breaks the rules, we will all suffer.’ Another poked fun at a government ad campaign intended to make people feel guilty about breaking the rules, bearing the words, ‘Look her in the eyes and give her a taxpayer-funded job.’

The posters also parodied the oft-repeated British government’s coronavirus safety slogan ‘Stay alert, protect the NHS, save lives’, switching this to, ‘Stay alert, government hypocrisy, costs lives’.

