Billie Eilish Joins Nightmare Before Christmas Live Show Cast

Alamy

Billie Eilish will be performing on stage alongside Danny Elfman and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic later this month.

Eilish has joined the cast of live-to-film concert experience of The Nightmare Before Christmas, where the film will be played on screen with music provided by a live orchestra.

The 19-year-old will be playing the role of Sally, the heroine of the stop-motion classic that sees Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, develop an obsession with Christmas and try to take over the festive holiday.

Buena Vista Pictures

She will be performing alongside Danny Elfman, the film’s composer and original singing voice for Jack Skellington. Also in the cast are Ken Page, the original voice of the villainous Oogie Boogie, and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as evil henchman Lock.

Elfman said in a statement he was ‘absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew’ and described her casting as ‘a real treat’.

‘It’s my pleasure to announce that special guest star @billieeilish will be joining the nightmare gang to sing Sally for our upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows at the Banc of California Stadium,’ Elfman wrote on Twitter.

The Nightmare Before Christmas live shows began in 2015, but the last performance was three years ago. Plans for a 2020 return were scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances will be held on October 29 and 31 at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles.

