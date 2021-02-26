Billie Eilish Says She Never Wanted To Work With Justin Bieber

PA Images

Billie Eilish once said she would not wish to work with Justin Bieber under any circumstances – but has a very good reason why.

The My Future pop star’s documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, which is out today, 26 February, takes fans on an inspiring, emotional and sometimes macabre journey; showing the highs and lows of the 19-year-old’s meteoric rise to fame.

During several moments of the film, Bieber, 26, appears in various contexts, as Billie reveals the reason she is so coy around him.

Well, it turns out that as a 12-year-old, Eilish was head over heels in love with the Sorry singer.

At one point in the doc, she shares a video she’s had saved on her phone for years and talks about idolising the Canadian, saying, ‘I have watched so many Justin Bieber things. I was, like, crying so hard because I’d gotten worried that when I get a boyfriend I won’t want to be with him because I actually love Justin Bieber more. And I can’t handle that.’

After playing the clip she mocked herself, but it’s a cute moment that explains why now having Bieber as a fan, friend and work colleague was extremely weird to come to terms with.

Just days before her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? hit shelves, Biebs got in touch with her people to say he’d love to feature on the album, but obviously it was too late. However, she did want him to appear in some way – which is when he came on board to do vocals on the single remix of Bad Guy in July of 2019.

‘I do not feel comfortable saying no in any sort of way at all to him – there’s no way,’ she insisted.

However, due to her pre-teen adoration that has continued in the years since, Eilish didn’t think it was possible for her to mentally handle working with him. ‘No, no, no. I do not want to work with him,’ she said, when faced with the realisation she could be in the presence of the man she’d loved as a girl.

Fortunately the pair did collaborate, and as we see in the doc, they first meet in person at Coachella in 2019, where things got a tad awkward when Billie refused to go anywhere near him, let alone hug him, due to nerves (spoiler: they did eventually hug it out and become close mates).

Billie Eilish – The World’s A Little Blurry is available on Apple TV+ now.

