Billie Eilish Slams Texas Abortion Law While Performing At Festival In Texas

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 04 Oct 2021 18:33
Billie Eilish Texas Abortion Law - AlamyAlamy

Billie Eilish used her concert in Austin, Texas, as a platform to speak out against the Texas Abortion Law

While promoting her new album, Happier Than Ever, the singer took the opportunity to publicly slam the Texas Abortion Law, which was signed into law on Wednesday, May 19.

The law prevents abortions from taking place after six weeks, despite many women not realising that they are even pregnant at this stage. Subsequently, the law pretty much amounted to an outright ban.

On stage in Texas at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Eilish addressed her fans by saying how ‘sick and tired’ she was of ‘old men’, who she held accountable for instating the legislation, which took full effect from last month.

Billie Eilish Texas Abortion Law - Royal Albert Hall, London, UK. 28th Sep, 2021. Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of No Time To Die. Picture by Credit: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News Alamy

The 19-year-old branded the legislation, a ‘sh*t’ law and stuck her middle finger in the air, before stating, ‘My body, my f*cking choice,’ New York Post reports.

Eilish was met with applause from the audience, which can be seen in a clip posted on Saturday to Twitter.

She continued:

When they made that sh*t a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. so, because I wanted to punish this f*cking place for allowing that to happen here.

But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f*cking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f*ck up.

Joining Eilish onstage were video screens with images reading, ‘Bans off our bodies.’

Eilish nearly cancelled the show due to it taking place in Texas, and ‘because [she] wanted to punish this f*cking place for allowing [the abortion law] to happen’.

The Bad Guys star has previously spoken out against abortion laws via her Instagram account. Last month, on September 3, she posted on her stories writing how ‘sick’ she was of ‘men saying nothing when it comes to women’s rights’, as per The IndependentShe re-shared a selection of critical posts on the new law too.

‘If you and your ‘homies’ or ‘bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of the problem,’ she wrote.

Florida has since introduced similar legislation to the ‘heartbeat’ bill in Texas, which also allows people to sue doctors who perform an abortion after six weeks.

CNN reports that other US states planning on putting forward similar abortion laws include Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana and Mississippi.

