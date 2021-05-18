unilad
Advert

Billionaire Donald Trump Has Already Claimed More Than $65,000 Of His Presidential Pension

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 May 2021 15:50
Billionaire Donald Trump Has Already Claimed Over $65,000 Presidential PensionPA Images

Former POTUS Donald Trump has already claimed thousands of dollars of his presidential pension.

Since January, Trump has allegedly taken $65,000 worth of his pension despite previously donating his salaries to federal agencies such as the National Parks Service because he supposedly didn’t want to take taxpayers’ money.

Advert

Four months on from leaving office, he appears to have had a change of heart, and is now taking thousands of dollars worth of his pension even though his net worth currently sits at an extremely comfortable $2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Donald Trump PA Images

While it’s reported that he has taken the money, it remains unknown what Trump has done with it. Insider reached out to the 74-year-old’s spokesman, Jason Miller, but he is yet to respond to the publication’s request.

The topic has come to people’s attention because while an ex-POTUS is obliged to take a salary as per the US Constitution, once they’ve left office they do not have to accept a pension that they’re eligible for. With Trump’s reluctance to take his presidential salary while in office, the fact he’s chosen to take up the offer of a pension has come as a surprise to many.

Advert

Former presidents can access a pension through the Former Presidents Act, which was created in 1958. This decades-old legislation gives former presidents like Trump the opportunity to receive a pension equal to the salary of a Cabinet secretary. As of last year, this was $219,200 per year, according to OMP.gov. The pension is said to begin as soon as a person leaves office.

Melania and Donald TrumpPA Images

An former president’s spouse is also eligible for a lifetime pension of $20,000 on the basis that they do not have any other statutory pension.

Another way Trump has financially gained from US taxpayers since leaving office is through them paying for his adult children’s extended Secret Service protection.

Advert

In the month after he left office, the protection for his three eldest children – Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr – allegedly cost an eye-watering $140,000. Records obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW) showed that in February, Secret Service agents filed $140,975.14 in receipts for travelling with the three members of Trump’s family.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Israel’s Twitter Account Furiously Calls Out Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestine March
News

Israel’s Twitter Account Furiously Calls Out Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestine March

World’s Smallest Implantable Chip Can Monitor Medical Conditions
Health

World’s Smallest Implantable Chip Can Monitor Medical Conditions

Climate Change Data Kept Secret Under Trump Shows Crisis Becoming ‘More Extreme’
News

Climate Change Data Kept Secret Under Trump Shows Crisis Becoming ‘More Extreme’

Guy Creates ‘Traffic Jam’ On Google Maps Using Kart Full Of Mobile Phones
Technology

Guy Creates ‘Traffic Jam’ On Google Maps Using Kart Full Of Mobile Phones

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Now, US, US News

Credits

Insider

  1. Insider

    Trump Presidential Pension Payments: $65,000 and Counting

 