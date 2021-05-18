Billionaire Donald Trump Has Already Claimed More Than $65,000 Of His Presidential Pension

PA Images

Former POTUS Donald Trump has already claimed thousands of dollars of his presidential pension.

Since January, Trump has allegedly taken $65,000 worth of his pension despite previously donating his salaries to federal agencies such as the National Parks Service because he supposedly didn’t want to take taxpayers’ money.

Advert 10

Four months on from leaving office, he appears to have had a change of heart, and is now taking thousands of dollars worth of his pension even though his net worth currently sits at an extremely comfortable $2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

PA Images

While it’s reported that he has taken the money, it remains unknown what Trump has done with it. Insider reached out to the 74-year-old’s spokesman, Jason Miller, but he is yet to respond to the publication’s request.

The topic has come to people’s attention because while an ex-POTUS is obliged to take a salary as per the US Constitution, once they’ve left office they do not have to accept a pension that they’re eligible for. With Trump’s reluctance to take his presidential salary while in office, the fact he’s chosen to take up the offer of a pension has come as a surprise to many.

Advert 10

Former presidents can access a pension through the Former Presidents Act, which was created in 1958. This decades-old legislation gives former presidents like Trump the opportunity to receive a pension equal to the salary of a Cabinet secretary. As of last year, this was $219,200 per year, according to OMP.gov. The pension is said to begin as soon as a person leaves office.

PA Images

An former president’s spouse is also eligible for a lifetime pension of $20,000 on the basis that they do not have any other statutory pension.

Another way Trump has financially gained from US taxpayers since leaving office is through them paying for his adult children’s extended Secret Service protection.

Advert 10

In the month after he left office, the protection for his three eldest children – Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr – allegedly cost an eye-watering $140,000. Records obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW) showed that in February, Secret Service agents filed $140,975.14 in receipts for travelling with the three members of Trump’s family.