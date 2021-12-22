Billionaire Leaves Mormon Church And Donates Thousands To LGBTQ+ Group

Alamy

A billionaire who resigned from his Mormon church has criticised them in a parting letter and donated $600,000 to an LGBTQ+ group.

The billionaire businessman slated his former church for ‘actively and currently doing harm in the world’.

Jeff Green, a businessman who is thought to be the richest person from Utah, officially resigned from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and criticised the church’s actions in a letter.

Green had informally quit the church a decade ago, but he has now asked for a formal removal of his records and announced that he will make a donation of $600,000 to LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Utah.

Some of the funding will be going towards a scholarship for LGBTQ+ students who ‘may need or want to leave’ Brigham Young University, which is currently sponsored by the Mormon church, NBC News reports.

In his letter, Green, chairman and CEO of technology marketing company The Trade Desk, wrote: ‘The church leadership is not honest about its history, its finances, and its advocacy. I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights.

‘I think the church has exploited its members and their need for hope to build temples, build shopping malls, and cattle ranches, fund Ensign Peak Advisors investment funds, and own mortgage-backed securities, rather than alleviating human suffering in or out of the church.’

Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, thanked Green for his ‘generosity and support’ and spoke of the ‘enormous strides forward toward LGBTQ equality’ made in the state.

NBC News estimates that around 62% of Utah residents and 86% of the state’s lawmakers are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which opposes same sex marriage and the Equality Act, a bill that would prohibit discrimination in areas such as housing and employment.

Green, who has a net worth of around $5 billion, also wrote a giving pledge, in which he promised to give away more than 90% of his wealth before or when he dies.