Bin Lorry Accidentally Crashes Into Building Uncovering Illegal Marijuana Operation

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Sep 2021 11:59
Bin Lorry Accidentally Crashes Into Building Uncovering Illegal Marijuana OperationWXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube

CCTV footage has revealed the moment a bin lorry uncovered an illegal marijuana-growing operation after crashing through the building.

The incident, which took place in Sterling Heights, Michigan on Wednesday morning, September 8, saw the lorry swerve off a main road in an attempt to avoid colliding with a vehicle that had run a red light.

According to witness reports, the driver failed to stop and ended up continuing into the opposite lane, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic before crashing into a building that was part of a warehouse complex.

Footage shows bin lorry crashing into marijuana grow house (7 Action News/YouTube)7 Action News

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that inside the building were at least 60 marijuana plants, with officers quickly realising the lorry driver had unwittingly revealed an illegal grow house.

Footage of the incident was caught on the security cameras of the next door warehouse, which is owned by concrete company Palmieri Concrete.

Business owner Mike Palmieri told 7 Action News that he’d had his suspicions about his neighbours before the accident, saying ‘we knew something was up next door, but we were neighbors that kept to ourselves’.

Watch footage of the incident below:

‘When the [concrete] whoppers were not cooking, you could smell them,’ he recalled, adding that while they couldn’t smell anything during the daytime, ‘If you were here in the evening time or morning time, it smelled like fresh skunk all morning long.’

Sterling Heights Police have opened an investigation into the case, but no arrests have been reported in connection with the grow house. Local news reports that several busts have been made in connection with illegal marijuana operations in the area in recent years.

