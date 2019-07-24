Bindi Irwin Just Got Engaged On Her 21st Birthday At Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin/Instagram/Twitter

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, has announced her engagement to childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell.

Bindi shared the news on social media, revealing Powell had proposed on her 21st birthday. The pair have been together for almost six years.

The engagement reportedly took place during Bindi’s birthday party, as the happy couple were surrounded by friends and family at the Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Announcing their engagement on social media, Bindi wrote:

July 24th 2019… On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!

Powell, a former professional wakeboarder from Florida, now living in Queensland and working at the Australia Zoo with Bindi and her family, also shared the happy news on social media.

Revealing how he proposed in the zoo, Chandler wrote:

She said YES!… Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.

The pair’s posts naturally racked up thousands of comments from excited followers on social media, congratulating the couple. While some also left messages such as: ‘Your dad would have been so proud of you,’ as well as sending their best wishes to Chandler and Bindi.

Bindi’s dad, infamous ‘crocodile hunter’ and zookeeper Steve Irwin, died 13 years ago, aged 44, while he was on location shooting the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest.

Since then, Steve’s wife Terri and children Bindi and 15-year-old Robert have kept Steve’s legacy alive, continuing their work at Australia Zoo in Queensland, while appearing in their own show, called Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Earlier this month, Robert posted a photo of himself feeding a crocodile called Murray at the zoo, 15 years since his dad stood in the same spot and feed the same croc.

The 15-year-old also posted a congratulatory message for his sister and Chandler, calling them ‘true soulmates’ and ‘completely perfect for each other’.

