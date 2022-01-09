Birds Are Real, US Government Confirms After Drone Meme Confusion

Alamy

The US government has come to the defence of birds after a fake conspiracy theory claiming they were actually drones went viral.

In a truly bizarre thread, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission told the story of a pair of birds having a heart-to-heart about a potluck, telling its followers ‘birds are real.’

The statement has received more than 37,000 likes on Twitter and thousands of retweets and replies, many of which express confusion as to the reason for the seemingly obvious statement.

The tweet appears to be in reference to a joke conspiracy theory campaign started in 2017 by Peter McIndoe, a then-23-year-old who launched the ‘Birds aren’t real’ movement as a parody of genuine conspiracy theories.

‘Birds aren’t real,’ McIndoe claimed, was dedicated to exposing the truth behind the winged creatures: that there’s actually no such thing as birds, and that the animals are instead drones created by the US government to spy on its citizens.

McIndoe spent years in character as the conspiracy theory’s ‘chief believer,’ but told the New York Times last year that the movement had become a way for people to ‘process’ the ‘lunacy’ of genuine conspiracy theories like QAnon.

Alamy

‘It was a spontaneous joke, but it was a reflection of the absurdity everyone was feeling,’ he said.

Now, one US government social media official has brought the joke to a far wider audience, by using the meme to advertise the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s SaferProduct.gov website.

‘This was weird… and I 100% approve of it,’ one person tweeted in response to the thread, with another person joking ‘This is by far the most efficient and effective use of my tax dollars. Thank you, all of you.’

So there you have it, direct from the government itself: birds are real. Or are they?