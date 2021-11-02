unilad
Bisexual Superman Fury Reportedly Led To Police Officers Patrolling Artists’ Homes

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Nov 2021 09:33
Bisexual Superman Fury Reportedly Led To Police Officers Patrolling Artists' HomesDC Comics/Alamy

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers have reportedly had to patrol artists’ homes following a fierce backlash over the recent bisexual iteration of Superman.

Last month, DC Comics announced that the new Superman is set to begin a same-sex relationship as he comes out as bisexual, in new Superman series, Superman: Son of Kal-El.

The series follows Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, as he continues his father’s humanity-saving work.

With echoes of Clark and Lois’s romance, Jonathan is now set to embark on a relationship with young journalist Jay Nakamura, with the couple set to share a kiss in a story due for publication this month.

Speaking with The New York Times, writer Tom Taylor explained that ‘the idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white saviour felt like a missed opportunity’.

Taylor went on to emphasise that a ‘new Superman had to have new fights – real world problems – that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world’.

Unfortunately, not everyone has reacted positively to this new storyline, with some having made threats to members of staff who’ve worked to bring the new series to life.

As reported by TMZ, officers were recently dispatched to patrol the houses of some staff members working in animation and production over concerns for their safety.

This additional protection reportedly comes after furious comic book readers flooded the studios with complaints about Jonathan’s bisexuality.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

