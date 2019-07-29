Bishop Defends Saying Gay Men Exist Because Pregnant Women Enjoy Anal

Paphos Xerotiana/Facebook

A bishop has defended his outrageous claims that mums-to-be who enjoy anal sex are the reason homosexuality exists.

The Bishop of Morhpou Neophytos, naturally, faced an international backlash after saying that a mother’s enjoyment of anal sex transfers to the unborn child, making them gay.

Following these comments at a primary school in Akaki, Cyprus, many questioned the bishop on the exact thought process behind the seismic biological claim.

You can watch his speech below:

Εσείς ξέρετε απο τι προκαλείται η ομοφυλοφιλία; Εσείς ξέρετε απο τι προκαλείται η ομοφυλοφιλία;Ξεροτήανα Πάφου Posted by Ξεροτήανα Πάφου on Thursday, July 25, 2019

However, his defence is that he was teaching the words of the Orthodox church.

As reported by Metro, he said:

I expressed the position of the Church and the position of the saints.

The bishop also added that a child being gay is similar to having a musical talent – in that, if a mother is musically inclined, the child is more likely to be musical. The idea is that the mother’s behaviours and interests will carry on to the child as part of their DNA.

Referring to the writings of Saint Porphyrios – an Athonite hieromonk – he said that the birth of homosexuality ‘happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex.’

Saint Porphyrios died in the 90s, and told homosexuals that they should be forever single and pray not to be gay.

He claims that Saint Porphyrios said:

When the woman likes that, a desire is born, and then the desire is passed on to the child.

The reaction online has generally condemned the bishop, with one Facebook user commenting: ‘This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. I enjoy it, but that literally has nothing to do with my children’s sexual orientation… this guy must have been dropped on his head.’

Another user commented: ‘How can he defend such nonsense ? His views should not be broadcast to anyone least of all impressionable children.’

Society is slowly becoming more progressive on LGBT+ rights, but homophobia is still very prevalent across the world. Just recently, four teenage boys were charged for a homophobic attack on two women, who rightly refused to kiss for their entertainment.

Flickr

Obviously, there’s no scientific evidence to back up the bishop’s theory. There is no rational excuse or reasoning for homophobia, so in a time where comments such as these carry more power than ever, it’s important to combat them and promote equality, however you possibly can.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and need a safe space to turn to, you can visit the LGBTQ+ UK Cypriots page.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 9am until 9pm Monday to Friday, and 10am until 6pm Saturday, Or email [email protected]

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]