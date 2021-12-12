Bishop Who Fell In Love With Satanic Erotica Writer Is Stripped Of Powers

@CatholicSat/Twitter/@La_SER

A Spanish bishop who married a satanic erotica writer has been stripped of his powers.

Xavier Novell Goma was Spain’s youngest bishop when he was appointed to Solsona in 2010 aged 41. However, he’s now been stripped of his church powers after he married Silvia Caballol, a psychologist-turned-author.

Advert 10

The decision regarding his powers was made at an episcopal conference on Saturday, December 11.

@TV3/YouTube

A statement from the conference said:

As is publicly known, Bishop Xavier Novell Goma, bishop emeritus of Solsona, has contracted a civil marriage with Ms Silvia Caballol, on 22 November, 2021 in the town of Suria, in the province of Barcelona.

Advert 10

The bishop was allowed to keep his title but could not perform any of the duties associated with the role, including ‘any teaching activity, both in public and private’.

He is also prohibited from ‘exercising all the rights and responsibilities inherent in the episcopal function’.

Reportedly, the conservative bishop endorsed gay conversion therapy and practised exorcisms.

@TV3/YouTube

Advert 10

He stepped down from the post in August and his personal affairs quickly became public knowledge.

During this time, the now 52-year-old said: ‘I have fallen in love and want to do things properly’, in reference to his relationship with Caballol.

Caballol is the author of The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust and was noted by her publisher as ‘dynamic’ and ‘transgressive’.