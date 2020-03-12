Bitcoin Just Crashed Spectacularly In Mere Moments

Bitcoin had a phenomenal start to 2020, almost doubling in value and climbing back above the psychological $10,000 per bitcoin mark, so this pretty sizeable crash does come on the back of a strong market rally.

That said, many had hoped bitcoin had begun acting as a so-called safe-haven asset, similar to gold, and bitcoin’s failure to hold its value in the face of the wider coronavirus market turmoil will worry both retail and institutional investors who had piled into bitcoin over recent months.

Bitcoin has always been highly volatile so long term bitcoin investors won’t be too worried but bitcoin could fall much further before it finds a firm floor.