Bizarre Pictures Show Taliban Riding Swan-Themed Pedal Boats

@Jake_Hanrahan/Twitter

Members of the Taliban have been spotted brandishing weapons while riding pedalos at Band-e Amir National Park.

The pictures were taken yesterday, September 18, where dozens of Islamic militants were captured riding the Swan-like pedal boats while holding RPGs and assault rifles.

Band-e Amir National Park is made up of six, beautiful deep blue lakes situated in the Hindu Kush mountains, and was once popular with international travellers and domestic tourists.

It’s located around 45 miles from Bamiyan – formerly the home of the Buddhas of Bamiyan, which was destroyed in 2001 by the Taliban, Mail Online reports.

As the Taliban enjoyed what looked to be a leisurely afternoon at the park, protests across Afghanistan were taking place, where people were campaigning for girls to be able to go to school.

Following its takeover of the country, the Taliban assured people that girls would still be able to access education, but would have to be in segregated classrooms away from their male peers.

In addition to this, girls and women were told they’d have to abide by strict Islamic dress codes, and must only be taught by female teachers.

Alamy

The terrorist group have quickly gone back on their word, however, and have banned girls from attending secondary school, sparking protests across Afghanistan.

On Friday, September 17, the Taliban education ministry released a statement outlining plans for boys in grades seven to 12 to return to school on September 18.

The statement said, ‘All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions,’ failing to address the fact that girls would not be returning.

This isn’t the first time the Taliban have prohibited women from education, having also done so in the 1990s during its last reign of Afghanistan.

Alamy

While girls have not returned to secondary school, it’s believed both boys and girls have been attending primary school lessons, Mail Online reports.

This may be more promising than prohibiting girls from education altogether, but the United Nations has still expressed concerns about the future of girls’ schooling in Afghanistan.