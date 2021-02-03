Bizarre Police Chase Goes On All Night After Armed Man Teases Cops In Los Angeles

Bizarre Police Chase Goes On All Night After Armed Man Teases Cops NBC Los Angeles

Forget the explosive, high-speed chases you’ve seen on films and TV, apparently keeping the pedal far away from the metal is the new way to go.

At least, that was partly the case during a police pursuit that began in Los Angeles last night, February 2. If there’s any cautious drivers out there looking to be better represented in action stories, look no further.

Advert 10

The chase began at 7:04pm local time after the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a gun. The suspect was driving a silver car through a residential neighbourhood at high speeds with police in tow, before he led them to the freeway where he continued driving for more than six hours.

Watch what happened when the chase finally came to an end:

The driver initially showed little regard for safety as he ran through red lights and occasionally swerved to the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic, though he decided to switch things up after merging onto the 110 Freeway southbound.

Advert 10

He entered the freeway at a slow speed, seemingly while on the phone, and kept police on their toes as he moved between driving below the speed limit and hitting speeds of more than 90mph, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Evidently not one to focus on one thing at a time, the driver also appeared to change clothes during the chase before he arrived at the end of the freeway in San Pedro and made a U-turn, returning to the 110 Freeway northbound.

Driver arrested after slow-speed chase NBC News

The silver car then dropped its speed dramatically, seemingly teasing the pursuing officers as it moved at around 30-40mph, sometimes dropping down into single digit speeds and at one point even coming to a complete momentary halt.

Advert 10

The chase arrived in downtown Los Angeles around 9:05pm, but the driver wasn’t done yet as he moved onto the 10 Freeway eastbound and continued to crawl ahead in a fashion that would make snails everywhere proud.

As the pursuit passed the three-hour mark it became apparent that the suspect’s front tyres were badly damaged, and by the fourth hour the front left tyre was completely riding on metal rims.

Perhaps a fan of the ‘slow and steady wins the race’ mantra, the driver powered on, causing miles of traffic build up as other road users were forced to follow his leisurely pace. He was driving so slowly people at the side of the freeway were able to run alongside the car.

Advert 10

Despite the driver’s efforts to evade the police, the chase finally came to an end as sparks flew off the worn-down wheels. The suspect opened the door and exited the vehicle, though he continued to mislead the police as he kept raising and lowering his hands while officers pointed guns towards him.

More than six hours since the chase began, police were finally able to arrest the suspect and put an end to the epic journey.